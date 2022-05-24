Old library building

When the Town of Kernersville agreed to lease the old library building on East Mountain Street to The Salvation Army Kernersville Corps in October 2019, it was with the understanding that any repairs needed would have to be made by the tenant if they wanted to continue occupying the space.

Well, now the building’s HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system has quit working, and the Board of Aldermen will have to decide how to move forward. Their discussion could come as early as one of the Board’s next meetings in June. For more, see the Tuesday, May 24, 2022 edition.