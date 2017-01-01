Old Flat Rock Road rezoning

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a request on Thursday to rezone more than 30 acres of property just off Vance Road from agricultural (AG) and RS20 to RS30, a designation requiring a large lot size minimum.

Thursday’s vote was 6-0 in favor of rezoning the property, although Commissioner Richard Linville opted to recuse himself from voting because of a conflict of interest. Linville owns land adjacent to the subject property.

