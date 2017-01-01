Oktoberfest

Körner’s Folly is hosting their 11th annual Oktoberfest, an event in the spirit of a German Oktoberfest featuring tastings of local beers and food, on Saturday, October 2 from 3 – 6 p.m.

The purpose of the event, which is the Folly’s biggest fundraiser of the year, is to raise funds for the historic house’s continued operation and restoration and to support the mission of the Körner’s Folly Foundation.

