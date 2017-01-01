Officer shot

**Update: According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been apprehended.** A Kernersville police officer was shot and injured in the line of duty on Sunday February 21 at approximately 3:30 A.M., according to the Kernersville Police Department (KPD). The officer is currently in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

The KPD is searching for the person responsible for this

crime. The description is a Black male, approximately 40 years old, 185 to 200 lbs. last

seen wearing a black toboggan, black jacket, and black pants. The shooting is reported to have occurred in the Arbor Hill Road/Century Park area.

This investigation is ongoing; anyone with information about this investigation is asked

to contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.