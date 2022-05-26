Officer McRae recognized

The accolades and honors keep coming for Kernersville Master Police Officer Corey McRae, and by all accounts, each and every one is just as deserving as the last. In March, McRae was named the Town of Kernersville Employee of the Year, an honor that was followed by the announcement last month that McRae has also been named the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) 2021 Officer of the Year.

Then last week, McRae, who serves as a member of the Forsyth County DWI Task Force, was recognized by the state’s MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) chapter at the organization’s annual Law Enforcement Recognition event for being second in the state among DWI task force enforcers, arresting 123 impaired drivers in 2021. For more, see the Thursday, May 26, 2022 edition.