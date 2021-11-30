Officer involved shooting

A machete-wielding man was fatally shot by Winston-Salem police on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 28, at a Kernersville address off Linville Road, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD).

The WSPD reported that officers responded to 4715 Bell West Drive after receiving a 911 call at approximately 12:26 p.m. from a resident of the home reporting that another resident at the same address was armed with a machete and threatening those inside the home.

