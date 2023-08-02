Oerter

Neil Frederick Oerter, 91, entered the immediate presence of our Lord and Savior peacefully at his home in Kernersville on the evening of August 2, 2023.

Neil was born on October 2nd, 1931 to Albert William Oerter and Eva Klientop Oerter in Win-ston Salem NC.

He graduated from James A. Gray High School, and from NC State University with Bachelor’s degrees in Statistics and Electrical Engineering. He was in the Army stationed at Ft. Knox, Ken-tucky and was classified as a specialist 3rd Class when discharged.

Neil was a lifelong Moravian growing up at Home Church and becoming a member at Kerners-ville and later Calvary.

He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 9 at Home Moravian and continued in Scouting leadership for most of his life.

He sang in the choir and with the North State Chorale, The Great Sabbath Chorus and the Moramus Choral and played in the Salem Easter band for 70 years.

He worked for Western Electric/Lucent Technologies his entire career as a technical writer and on missile tracking systems.

He was married to Betsy Haywood Blum on August 24th, 1963. He had two sons John Freder-ick and Peter Lawrence.

Neil was known for his outgoing, friendly nature which allowed him to connect with strangers and friends alike. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who shared his passion for music and comedy through quick-witted puns and jokes with everyone he met. As a statistician, he kept meticulous records, including the thousands of solitaire games he played on his computer. He will be remembered for his unconditional giving spirit and unforgettable humor.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Albert William Oerter and Eva Kleintop Oerter; and his brother Edward Albert Oerter.

Survivors include his wife Betsy, sons John (Michelle), and Peter (Jerusha); grandchildren Nico-las Morrell Oerter, Micah Aviel Oerter, and Anthony Aidan Oerter and many extended family and friends.

The funeral service celebrating his life will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Calvary Moravian Church conducted by Rev. Chaz Snider and will continue at Salem Congregation’s God’s Acre. The family will visit with friends starting at 10:00 a.m. in the church parlor, prior to the service.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Dept. of Calvary Moravian Church. 600 Holly Ave. Winston Salem 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.