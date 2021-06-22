Oak Ridge budget

The Oak Ridge Town Council has approved a 2021-2022 fiscal year budget totaling $2.626 million that includes nearly $1.3 million in capital improvements.

Members approved next year’s budget during the council’s June 3 meeting, drawing $712,000 from the Town’s fund balance that includes just over $6,000 for computers, $30,000 in renovations at Union Cemetery, $1.008 million for right-of-way land improvements and $255,600 for park land at Oak Ridge Town Park.

According to the adopted budget document for fiscal year 2021-2022, revenues for the coming year are expected to total $1.91 million and include $916,559 in property tax receipts and $331,427 in sales tax receipts. For more, see the Tuesday, June 22, 2021 edition.