Novant partnership

Through the coordinated efforts of Novant Health and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, more than 400 school district employees received COVID-19 vaccines last Thursday at Novant Health’s newly opened mass vaccination site at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. “We’re proud to partner with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to ensure that some of our most veteran educators, bus drivers and support teams are protected in and out of the classroom,” said Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president and president of Novant Health Physician Network. For more, see the Tuesday, February 2, 2021 edition.