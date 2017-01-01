Order extended

Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that he would be extending the state’s modified Stay-At-Home Order for another four weeks. The order had been set to expire at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, but will now remain in effect through at least Sunday, Feb. 28.

The modified order includes a statewide curfew requiring people to be at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Face covering requirements and restrictions on individuals gathering in both indoor and outdoor settings will also remain in place.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 30 & 31, 2021 edition.