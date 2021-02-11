Though not what people consider when they think of a hospital, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center Chaplain Dave Howard is a vital part of the Novant team as he helps individuals and families find a way to cope in their time of grief and pain while at KMC.
Novant Health chaplain
