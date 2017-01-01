Novant Health adjusts visitor restrictions

Novant Health announced yesterday it will begin to adjust visitor restrictions. The new visitation policies went into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Most patients hospitalized at Novant Health facilities in North Carolina will be allowed to have an unrestricted number of visitors aged 12 or older, with limits remaining in place in certain areas and/or as needed to allow for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms.

Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19.

Novant Health Medical Group clinics will now allow children of all ages to accompany adults to appointments if childcare is not available.

All visitors must:

• Be healthy, with no symptoms of COVID-19.

• Pass a COVID-19 screening, which can be completed online before they arrive at NovantHealth.org/visitorscreening.

• Properly wear a mask at all times, including while in the patient’s room or exam room.

For more information, visit NovantHealth.org/coronavirus.