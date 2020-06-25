Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston presented members of the district’s COVID-19 committee with a look at how students and staff could return to school next month during a special meeting on Thursday, but stopped well short of advocating for a return to full in-person instruction.
Not ready for in-person
