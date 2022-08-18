The Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a rezoning request earlier this month that includes development of a 237,000 sq. ft. office, manufacturing and storage facility on a 23-acre site off North Main Street just south of the Flynnwood Drive intersection.
North Main St. rezoning
