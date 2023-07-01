Non-profit funding contracts

A Public Hearing is scheduled for a lease agreement between the Town and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce for property located at 136 East Mountain Street. The structure, known as the old Town Hall/Finance Building, is approximately 2,016 square feet and is currently occupied by the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce. The proposed term of this lease would begin on July 1, 2023, and would end on June 30, 2028. For more, see the Tuesday, June 27, 2023 edition.