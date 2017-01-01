Non-profit approvals

The non-profits and fund balance approved at the Tuesday, June 29 BOA meeting were Arts Council ($750), Chamber of Commerce – Economic Development ($31,250), Crisis Control Ministries ($10,000), Historic Preservation Society ($4,900), Kernersville Auto Museum ($10,000), Kernersville Little Theatre ($8,000), Krossroad’s Playhouse ($2,000), Next Step Ministries ($20,000), Senior Services ($16,500) and The Shepherd’s Center ($25,000).

Each non-profit was voted individually due to concern with one alderman who is currently on a specific non-profit board. All non-profits, except the Historic Preservation Society, were a unanimous vote. Alderman Pinnix had to abstain from the vote due to his involvement with the non-profit.

Non-profit funding contracts from the occupancy fund were also considered. The non-profits and fund balance were Chamber of Commerce ($24,500), Kernersville Little League ($3,000) and Körner’s Folly ($50,000).

Chamber of Commerce funding was approved by four Aldermen and opposed by Barrow. Kernersville Little League was a unanimous vote. Lastly, Thompson had to abstain from the vote due to his involvement with the Visitors Center but the vote was unanimous.

