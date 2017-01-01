Noise ordinance

Progress on updating the Town’s noise ordinance will not be on the agenda during the Tuesday night, February 8 meeting of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen as officials work to secure an independent sound engineer to study what has become a controversial issue. The issue was first brought to the Board’s attention in December, when residents who live near The Brewer’s Kettle on East Mountain Street complained publicly about the loud, outdoor music coming from the location. At that time, staff presented aldermen with a possible update to the current noise ordinance to address the problem, but were directed to look into actual decibel levels and bring something back in January.

