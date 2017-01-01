Noise issue is back

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen will once again be considering changes to the Town’s noise ordinance during the Board’s upcoming meeting on Tuesday evening, April 5.

Town Manager Curtis Swisher briefed aldermen on what has become an ongoing issue, primarily around the playing of live, outdoor music near a residential area, at Wednesday night’s meeting.

Swisher told the aldermen and Mayor Dawn Morgan that each should have a copy of the resulting noise study that was performed in their packet for Tuesday’s meeting. The public can view a copy of the study online, as well as the proposed ordinance under consideration. He also sent them a memo of the recommended changes.

