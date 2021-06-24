Night of Remembrance

A Night of Worship: Remembering Luke will be held on Saturday, June 26 at North Pointe Church at 6 p.m. in memory of Luke White, who was a Kernersville resident.

Admission to the concert is canned food or nonperishable items to support Crisis Control Ministries (CCM) of Kernersville. CCM is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those in crisis meet essential life needs and to become self-sufficient.

This is the sixth year Rhonda White has held the event in remembrance of her son, Luke, who passed away in 2015 due to pneumonia.

