New store up for debate

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen will make a final decision Friday on whether or not to amend the Town’s Land Use Plan to allow construction of a new grocery store on North Main Street. A public hearing on the proposal was held Tuesday night.

Last month, the Kernersville Planning Board voted 6-3 to recommend against the zoning amendment, but did approve the proposed project’s site plan, leaving the fate of the overall project to the aldermen.

