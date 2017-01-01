New SROs

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Board of Education voted 8-1 Thursday night to approve a request from district officials and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) for five additional SROs (school resource officers) to help several schools deal with increased violence on their campuses for the remainder of the year.

The five new positions will be assigned as second SROs at Glenn, Mount Tabor, Parkland and Reynolds high schools, and Paisley Middle School, all of which have been dealing with firearms on campus or large-scale fights/disturbances since the start of the school year. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 30 & 31, 2021 edition.