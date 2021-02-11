New School Board member

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools welcomed its newest school board member earlier this week, as Alex Bohannon recited the oath of office during a ceremony presided over by Forsyth County District Court Judge Denise Hartfield on Tuesday night, Feb. 9.

Last month, Bohannon was selected to fill the remaining two years of former District 1 board member Barbara Burke’s four-year term. Burke resigned her seat on the Board after winning election to the Winston-Salem City Council in November.

