New medical school planned

Charlotte will soon be included on the list of the largest U.S. cities with a four-year medical school.

For months, following the announcement that Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health had combined to operate as a single enterprise, the discussion around the Queen City has been where a second campus of Wake Forest School of Medicine will be located in Charlotte. Leaders from Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest University announced Thursday that they’ve chosen a 20-acre site in midtown Charlotte, at the current corner of South McDowell Street and Baxter Street, adjacent to US-277.

