Nelson

Kernersville – Mr. James “David” Nelson, 85, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born on December 13, 1936, in Forsyth County to James and Irene Nelson. David was a great man; always thinking of others before himself. He was always a chipper person and just wanted to help make everyone feel better. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. David loved the Lord and just loved his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great- great grandfather who will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, Jackie Ray Nelson; two brothers, I.J. and Robert Nelson; and two sisters, Josie Goins and Becky Poole.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Maebell Nelson; seven children, Debbie Bonilla (husband, Jose), Ricky Nelson (wife, Teresa), Tony Nelson (wife, Traice), Teresa Kallam (husband, Gray), Glenn Nelson (wife, Ana), Curtiss Nelson (wife, Pam), and Joe David Bonilla; 23 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; four sisters, Mary, Martha, Sadie, and, Rachel; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for David will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Pine Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Terrance Evans officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.