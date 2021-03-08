Nelson

Winston-Salem – Mr. Robert “Bob” Stanley Nelson, Jr., 77, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on February 19, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Robert Stanley Nelson, Sr. and Mary Belle Kiser Nelson. Bob enjoyed football, playing golf, and fishing. Family was very important to Bob, especially his grandkids. He was a very loving and caring person who liked to make people laugh; he built very strong relationships throughout his life. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Michelle Nelson. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce Stack Nelson; one daughter, Kim Nelson-Wood (husband, Kevin); one son, Rob Nelson (girlfriend, Amy Rohde); three grandchildren, Danielle Wood, Courtney Nelson (fiancé, Christian Kampfer), and Hunter Nelson; one brother, Bill Nelson; two brothers-in-law, Larry Stack (wife, Jeanne) and Ronnie Stack (wife, Rhonda); one niece, Ashley Ogburn (husband, Weston); and one great niece, Ellery. A graveside service for Bob will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Bunker Hill Cemetery with Pastor Josh Conrad officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Cross Moravian Church-General Fund 4295 High Point Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.