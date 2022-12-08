Mustin

KERNERSVILLE – Charles Willard “Bill” Mustin, 94, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at his home. Bill was born on April 6, 1928 in Forsyth County to Clifford and Sadie Middleton Mustin. He retired from Wachovia Bank with over 50 years of service. Bill was an active member of Woodland Baptist Church, joining in the early 60’s, and participating in many aspects of ministry over the years, including serving as the Church Treasurer, Deacon, and being in the Auditorium Class. Bill was married to his loving wife, Mildred, who preceded him in death, for over 55 years.Surviving are his daughter, Carol Bryan (Gordon); grandson, Matt Bryan (Hope); granddaughter, Melissa Kim (Randall); six great grandchildren, Jake, Rebekah (Chris), Stepfen, Kathryn, Alex, and Sarah Beth; two great great grandchildren, Everleigh and Finlee; and two sisters, Phoebe, and Betty Ruth. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastors Tim Gammons and Mark Leone officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com