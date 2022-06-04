Murphy

Kernersville – Rev. Glenn Oliver Murphy, 83, went peacefully to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was born on July 11, 1938, in Robbinsville, NC, Graham County to the late Merritt Arthur and Belle Zora Pilkington Murphy. Glenn was a true servant for his Lord and was in the ministry as an active Pastor for 59 years. He graduated from Fruitland Baptist College where he served as student body president. He loved his Lord and devoted his life to his ministry; his wife, who he dearly loved and adored and was the love of his life; and his 3 sons. A true man of God that led by example. He taught Sunday school, was a choir director, a singer, worked with missions and loved the church fellowships especially when there were meals and always loved good desserts. In his younger years, Glenn served as SP/4 officer in the United States Army for 8 years from 1956 – 1964 which he was so proud and honored to serve his country. There is a memorial brick placed in his honor by his 3 sons and their families at Triad Park Field of Honor. Glenn was also quite the athlete growing up playing basketball and ran track for his schools, played softball and basketball for the church teams. Not to mention the countless games he played and watched with his sons and grandchildren which he dearly loved. Glenn had a great sense of humor and always had a good joke or story to tell. In addition to his parents, Rev. Murphy is preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Mae Bean Murphy of 63 years, three sisters Novella, Annie Mae, and L.E., and his six brothers, Odell, Burdell, Aurthur, Wesley, Harold, and Paul.

Left to cherish his memory are his three loving sons, Timothy Glenn Murphy, Derek Travis Murphy (Terri), and Todd Durane Murphy (Deanna), four grandchildren, Tara, Aaron (Ryan), Breanna, and Hannah as well as one expected great-grandchild, Miles Glenn Murphy, a brother, Phillip Charles Murphy, two sisters, Dorothy Jean Tilley and Della Vonora Carpenter.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, June 9th, 2022, at Century Park Baptist Church with Frank Shumate officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. Due to COVID concerns, the family will not have a formal visitation. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Murphy family.