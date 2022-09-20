Mrazek running for commissioner

Kernersville’s Terri Mrazek has been serving the community and the surrounding area for a long time, and she is now seeking to help the community on a larger scale as a member of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Mrazek, a Republican, is running against Dan Besse, a Democrat, for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners At-Large seat.

“I didn’t just say one day I wanted to be a county commissioner. I have always been involved in the community. I just find that there is so much money wasted. I am going to think out of the box where we can do the same thing for less money and not have to raise taxes,” said Mrazek.

