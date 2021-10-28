Mother-Daughter Concert

For the past 15 years, Glenn High School Choral Director Dr. Carol Earnhardt has hosted a Mother-Daughter Concert at the school to help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer and now, after being diagnosed with breast cancer, she shares the importance of getting a mammogram each year.

The Mother-Daughter Concert will be held on Monday, November 1 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Glenn High School. For more, see the Thursday, October 28, 2021 edition.