Ethan Joseph Moore, 16, of Kernersville, NC, passed away from this world on May 28th, 2023, at 9:18 am surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 18, 2006, in Rockingham County. He was the son of David & Donna Moore and brother to Hensley Moore.

Ethan was raised on love, laughter, and freedom to express himself through his love of all things musical. Ethan could be found practicing on his guitars and drums daily. He published several albums and many songs and enjoyed playing live sets with his friends. Ethan was a great big brother to his sister, Hensley, always willing to take her places and hang out with her. He and his father loved building guitars, wood working, and garden projects together.

He is the joy of his mother’s heart and making her laugh through his extraordinary wit that brought joy and laughter to all. To say that he had a brilliant mind would be an understatement. Aside from being a self-taught musician, he is ranked #6 in his class at East Forsyth High School. His family and friends will cherish the memory of his unique soul. He will truly be missed forever but will always live on in our hearts, thoughts, and his selfless giving of life to others through be-ing an organ donor.

The family will receive friends during a celebration of Ethan's life on Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.