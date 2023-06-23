Mooney

KERNERSVILLE – David Scott Mooney, 58, passed away on June 23, 2023, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born in Forsyth County on September 26, 1964 to James “Jim” and Peggy Mooney. Scott was a hard worker, spending many long hours operating his company, Mooney’s Grading LLC, but he truly loved nothing more than spending time with his family. His commitment to his family and friends will always be treasured. Scott always greeted others with a smile and a hug, making everyone feel valued and appreciated. He enjoyed being outdoors and could often be found riding his golf cart and tending to his cows.

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Graves; and special parents-in-law, Bill and Betty Goode.

Scott is survived by his wife, Jill Goode Mooney, three daughters, Shannon Hamilton (Jeff), Megan Parnell (Bobby), Morgan Beaman (Alex); daughter-in-law Alissa Lindsay (Dusty); ten grandchildren, Markus, Briannah, Kyleigh, Hayden, Aubrey, Shae’lynn, Waylon, Ryleigh, Quentin, and Colton; one brother, Jimmy Mooney; two sisters, Jeannie Manuel and Jennifer Tierney; and many extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. Dan Hester and Rev. Mike Goode officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church – Cemetery Fund, 794 Sedge Garden Rd, Kernersville NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.