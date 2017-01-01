Monkeypox in Forsyth County

Forsyth County public health officials are reporting that the county now has two confirmed cases of monkeypox and are conducting investigations of each.

According to Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager and health and human services director for Forsyth County, officials with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) are conducting case investigations, including contact tracing to identify close contacts who may benefit from vaccination. To protect the individuals’ privacy, no further information is being released about them, Robinson said. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 20 & 21, 2022 edition.