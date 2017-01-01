Mixed drink sales

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners found themselves in an unexpected debate during Thursday’s meeting after one member asked if the Board could provide some assistance to a winery wanting to hold a July 4 event next weekend.

Commissioner Ted Kaplan brought the matter before the Board, saying he was contacted by the owners of Westbend Winery, who want to serve mixed drinks during a holiday celebration on its grounds. To be able to would require action from commissioners because the winery is located in an area of the county where mixed drinks sales have not been approved.

What followed was a lengthy debate, with several commissioners expressing concern that they were being asked to vote on something the Board had not had any discussion on or had not been brought before the public. Commissioners instructed staff to reach out to the leaders of Walkertown and the other municipalities to see where they stood on the issue. The Board plans to revisit the issue during a special meeting next Thursday, July 1 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 26 & 27, 2021 edition.