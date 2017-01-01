Missing mail

The Kernersville Police Department has received numerous reports of mail, including checks, being stolen and an arrest made on Aug. 17 could have something to do with it.

A Kernersville resident called the Kernersville News last week, reporting that he had learned that several checks he had mailed to creditors never arrived and he was beginning to receive notices for non-payment. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 20 & 21, 2022 edition.