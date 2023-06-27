Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade

The Kernersville tradition continues. The 40th annual Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade will be held on Saturday, July 1. The event is designed for children age six and younger, and their families. Originally conceived by preschool teacher Mary Mullinax, the first parade was scheduled so that younger children would have a July 4th parade for their own age group. Mullinax’s preschool class at Main Street United Methodist Church had prepared decorations to celebrate the 4th of July, but were told they were too young to be in the town’s traditional parade. Mullinax told her class, “We’ll have a parade of our own.” As Mullinax retired, the Kiwanis Club assumed leadership for the children’s parade in 1996 and has coordinated the event every year since.

For more, see the Tuesday, June 27, 2023 edition.