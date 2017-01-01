Mintz

Anita Joanne Cockman Mintz, 62, of Kernersville was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 26th at Lexington Medical Center. Anita was born on January 26, 1959 in Greensboro to Jerry and Virginia Cockman. Anita was a loving wife and mother, and a Devoted follower of Jesus. She cared for thousands of patients during her years as a nurse for over 30 years. In her pastime, Anita loved spending time with her family, children, and friends. Left to cherish her memory are David, her husband of 31 years, her sons Jacob and Johnathan (Kendall Whortan), sisters Beth (Tony Collins) and Dawn (Tim Henry), and brothers Jerry and Danny (Claudette Cockman), multiple nieces and nephews, and her beloved grand puppy, Luke. Anita will be remembered by her selfless and servant heart and care for others. Visitation will be at Pierce Jefferson Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00pm on Sunday, October 3rd. The funeral service will take place at First Christian Church at 11:00am on Monday, October 4th