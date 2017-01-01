MIB Agents

In memory of her son, Conner Crossan, who passed away in 2018 after losing his battle with osteosarcoma, Casey Crossan is selling mailbox bows through MIB Agents to raise awareness for childhood cancer. Casey hopes to sell 500 bows this year, adding that while a small amount of money will go to different parts of the country, a big chunk of it will stay here at Brenner Children’s Hospital and Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. To purchase mailbox bows online, visit www.mibagents.org/bows-conner. If you would like to pay by cash or check, send an email to Casey directly, casey@mibagents.org.

