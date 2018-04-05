MIB Agents

In memory of her son, Conner Crossan, who passed away in 2018 after losing his battle with osteosarcoma, Casey Crossan is selling mailbox bows through MIB Agents to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

According to Cancer.org, osteosarcoma is the most common type of cancer that starts in the bones and mostly occurs in children and young adults.

Casey explained that Conner was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in April 2016, shortly after seeing that one of his knees was swollen, and having flu-like symptoms.

Upon finding the cancer, they learned that it was already metastatic (cancer had spread), though Casey said Conner never complained about the pain.

Despite going through chemotherapy, visiting different medical clinics and doing clinical trials, Conner lost his battle to osteosarcoma on April 5, 2018, two years after his diagnosis. Conner was a student at Oak Ridge Elementary School.

Throughout his treatments, Casey said there were numerous fundraising efforts through events such as St. Baldrick’s, and they lived at the Ronald McDonald House for a year while he was at the Cleveland Clinic.

Since Conner lost his battle to osteosarcoma, Casey has volunteered with the Ronald McDonald House and now is on the Patient Caregiver Advisory Board for Brenner Children’s Hospital.

Casey also got involved with MIB Agents, an organization whose mission is to Make It Better for children with osteosarcoma, and with Ruff Love by adopting a dog Conner had picked out a year before he was diagnosed. She has also worked with Shopping4Hope and other organizations.

Casey noted that MIB Agents have direct patient support, give an end of life experience, and fund research.

“We (MIB Agents) are the only 501(c)3 that hosts an osteosarcoma conference,” she said.

The golden bows fundraiser

Casey said MIB Agents for kids is selling golden bows for mailboxes during August and September to raise awareness for childhood cancer, leading up to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

All funds raised from the sale of bows benefit MIB Agents. Bows are $25 and will be on sale now through September 15. After the bows are purchased, Casey said she will personally deliver them, putting them on the mailboxes.

Casey said due to the pandemic, the children aren’t getting many of the things they were previously. She noted that due to restrictions from the pandemic, there are less things for kids to do. They are down to one parent, they have closed down the playrooms, there is no art therapy, no pet therapy, no music therapy, no Lego parties, friends can’t come to visit and celebrities can’t come to visit,” she said. “These are the things we’ve always done for kids, and we’ve gotten so many requests. And everyone’s donations are down 50 – 60 percent for non-profits.”

Casey said the types of items children will receive include items of comfort and entertainment, including board games, noise canceling headphones, water bottles, pop sockets, socks, stickers, snacks, blankets, journals, art supplies, DIY projects, iTunes gift cards, Amazon gift cards and more.

Casey hopes to sell 500 bows this year, adding that while a small amount of money will go to different parts of the country, a big chunk of it will stay here at Brenner Children’s Hospital and Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

Casey’s goal now is to raise as much awareness about osteosarcoma and childhood cancer as she can.

“Osteosarcoma is rare and is the oldest form of bone cancer, but there haven’t been any new treatments in over 40 years,” she said.

There are 43 children diagnosed with cancer each day in the US. Only four percent of the National Cancer Institute’s budget is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research. In the last 20 plus years, only four new drugs have been approved to treat childhood cancers. There are over 12 types of childhood cancers.

To purchase mailbox bows online, visit www.mibagents.org/bows-conner. If you would like to pay by cash or check, send an email to Casey directly, casey@mibagents.org.