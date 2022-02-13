Meyer

Richard Francis Meyer, 88, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Sunday, February 13, 2022.

A native of Cincinnati, OH, Richard was the husband of 62 years to Helen Mae Poggemann Meyer and the son of Andrew Clement Meyer and Mary Norma Oppermann Meyer, both deceased. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife, Helen; daughters, Mary Barlow of Charlotte, NC, and Marie Rogers of Winston-Salem, NC; sons, Rick Meyer of McLeansville, NC, and Joe Meyer and wife, Shannon of Kernersville, NC; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Paul Barlow.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM Friday, February 18, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Noah Carter officiating. Inurnment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Friday prior to the Mass at the church.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S. Cherry St., Kernersville, NC 27284.