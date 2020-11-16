James Harold Metts, 72, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Monday November 16, 2020.
A native of Mississippi, Harold was the husband of Maria Cornelia Brown-Metts and the son of the late Malvin A. Metts and Ruth Woods Metts.
Survivors include his wife, Maria of the home; daughter, Sandra Stewart; son, Daniel Metts; sister, Glenda Davis and husband, Mike; and brother, Johnny Metts and wife, Jewel.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his son, James Wesley Metts; daughter, Wendy Metts; and sister, Betty Lou Metts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Cancer Association or to the American Heart Association.
