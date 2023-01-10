Metal detectors

At tonight’s school board meeting, the school board will be considering proposed revisions to Policy 5131.01 “Use of Metal Detectors: Guidelines for Implementation”

The policy is being reviewed/revised to align the Code of Character, Conduct, and Support and current district practices. This policy is applicable to all schools. However, metal detectors are used primarily in middle and high schools.

Under the policy, metal detectors may be used to screen or search a particular student (or students) when a school administrator has reasonable grounds for suspecting that there is a weapon on campus in the possession of an unidentified student (or students) and that screening the entire student body will turn up evidence of the weapon. Metal detectors may also be used if school officials have reasonable grounds for suspecting the presence of a weapon on campus under several circumstances.

