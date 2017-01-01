Men2Rise mentor program

On Wednesday, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. and Antwon Stevenson spoke to the members of the Men2Rise mentor program at East Forsyth High School.

The Men2Rise program is led by Assistant Principal Carmen Lemmons, and provides mentors to at-risk minority students. Stevenson is the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district student mentoring administrator, a graduate of Carver High School and Winston-Salem State University and the head football coach for Glenn High School. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 21 & 22, 2022 edition.