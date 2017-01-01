Memorial fundraiser

The Ray Melton and Andy Ritchie Memorial Show & Shine will be held this Sunday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW 5352, located at 618 Edgewood Street. All of the money raised at the event will be given to the families of Melton and Ritchie.

The event will feature Jeep, car and bike shows and choice awards will be given out. Entry fees for the event are $20 per vehicle. The event will feature everything from classic cars, Jeeps, trucks, motorcycles and modern day vehicles. A 50-50 raffle will also be held to raise money for the families. A food truck will also be at the VFW on Sunday.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 9 & 10, 2022 edition.