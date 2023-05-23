A special Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Monday, May 29 at the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville. The ceremony, held at Triad Park, is open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m. Al Stewart will be the keynote speaker.
For more, see the Tuesday, May 23, 2023 edition.
Memorial Day service
