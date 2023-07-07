Melton

Loretta Ann Nichols Melton, age 84, of Kernersville, North Carolina, went to the arms of the Lord on July 7, 2023. She was born July 19, 1938, to Louis and Kathleen (Meadows) Nichols, in Forsyth County.

A graduate of James A. Gray High School, Loretta worked for many organizations, eventually retiring from AMP, Inc., but the jobs she poured her heart into were motherhood and family.

Loretta married Jerry Wayne Dean on September 11, 1959. Although Jerry died at an early age in 1966, Loretta said he was with her in spirit every day of her life thereafter.

Known to many as “Mama Dean” or “Mimi,” Loretta made her Walkertown and later Kernersville homes into havens for her children, family, and friends. Visitors would often find coffee brewed, a dog to pet, a homemade slice of cheesecake, as well as lovingkindness and an ear to hear their tale.

Kind, quiet, generous, and loving, Loretta stayed connected to family and friends through phone calls, birthday cards, and family gatherings. She faithfully watched every regular season and post-season game of the Atlanta Braves. She called the players “my boys” and would turn down a dinner out if there was a game on.

Loretta is survived by her son, Noel Melton (wife Britta) of Greensboro, NC; her sister Martha Swing of King, NC; and her grandchildren Chancey Yonce of State Road, NC; Jason Dean (wife Tanna) of Winston-Salem, NC; Amanda Sizemore of Clemmons, NC; Sarah Dean of Lexington, NC; Kaye Richardson of Jacksonville, NC; and Henry and Joshua Melton of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Gary Hill, and daughter-in-law Lisa Langley.

She is preceded into the gates of heaven by her father Louis Aubrey Nichols, mother Kathleen Meadows Maxcy (husband William aka ”Bill”), husband Jerry Wayne Dean, longtime companion Phil Potter, her daughter Valinda Michelle Dean Sizemore and son-in-law Randy Sizemore, daughter Emily Vanessa Dean Hill, son Phillip Jerry Crawford Dean, and familial adoptee Dennis Ray of Riverside, CA.

Loretta survived the sadnesses brought by life with an unshakable confidence that God has a joyous reunion waiting for her in heaven.

The family will receive friends at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service on July 12, 2023, from 5:00PM – 7:00PM. Graveside services will be at 10:00AM on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Oak Grove Moravian Church Cemetery, Winston-Salem.

