Meeker

Shannon Flynn Meeker, 49, received her new heart on January 26, 2021. Born with a heart defect, Shannon spent much of her life focused on mending her heart. She endured numerous surgeries, including multiple valve replacements and pacemakers, and was currently preparing to face a heart transplant. Shannon faced each surgery and obstacle with strength and perseverance. But despite its defects, Shannon’s heart couldn’t have been any bigger. Shannon had a heart for her husband. She is survived by husband, Kent, of nearly 27 years of marriage. Together, they overcame every challenge they faced with unity and oneness. They met when Kent came to North Carolina, while in the Army through a “date wanted” ad, and the two couldn’t have been a more perfect match. Shannon had a heart for her family. She is survived by her mother, Becky Flynn of Kernersville and her father, Ronnie Flynn; brothers Rick (Dodie) and Jay Flynn; nephew Conner Flynn; special nephew Jordan Flynn, of Winston-Salem; her father- and mother-in-law, Mike and Jane Meeker of Chillicothe, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Hank (Autumn) Meeker of Anderson, Indiana; aunt, Ada O’Ferrel and uncle, Donnie Flynn of the Winston-Salem area. She was preceded in death by her grandparents on both her mother’s and father’s side and uncle, Ricky Flynn. Shannon had a heart for her dogs, all chihuahuas. She is survived by Bailey, Tink, Buddy, and Lucy. Shannon had a heart for her friends. She loved seeing her church family and being apart of The Summit church. Shannon had also a heart for a lot of things: North Carolina beaches, jigsaw puzzles, classic TV shows, animals of all kinds. But even more, Shannon loved to laugh. And most importantly, Shannon had a heart for Jesus Christ, the source of her joy, and the one who makes all things beautiful in His time. A memorial service for Shannon will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at The Summit Church in Kernersville, NC. “Do not carry on over the dead like people who have nothing to look forward to, as if the grave were the last word. Since Jesus died and broke loose from the grave, God will most certainly bring back to life those who died in Jesus… Oh, Death, who’s afraid of you now?” Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.