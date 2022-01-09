McNeill

Doskie Pauline “Polly” Holt McNeill, 84, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2022 at Baptist Hospital. She was sang into heaven by her son Kerry, his wife and their daughter.

Services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Colfax, NC on Friday, January 14th. Visitation will be in the church (masks will be required) from 12:45 to 1:45, graveside services will be at 2:00pm.

Polly was born in Patrick County, Virginia. She was a small woman who had a heart that was bigger than she was. She had room in that heart for every one she knew. Helping and serving others was her passion. She was devout in her faith and loved her church. She loved spending time in her yard planting flowers, which was one of her passions. She adored her children, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wayne, two sons; Gary and Tony, her parents, two brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by three daughters; Karen (Tony) Hatcher of Fremont, Denise (Robert) Hammond of Kernersville, Melissa McNeill of Kernersville, two sons; Kerry (Kelly) McNeill of Kernersville and Marty McNeill of Winston-Salem. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother; Roger Holt and one sister; Ruby (William) Beasley of Westfield, NC as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers you can make donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Colfax.