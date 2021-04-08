McNeill

Cody Daniel McNeill, 32, of Kernersville, NC unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Cody was born February 9, 1989 to Sonja Rose and Clyde Daniel McNeill. It was clear early that Cody was very active and adventurous. He would always do things his way. Athletically talented, Cody played soccer, football, basketball and baseball. He rode dirt bikes in arenas and on trails and even competed in bull riding. He enjoyed being outside, especially by the ocean, loved animals and never met a stranger. His heart was huge, filled mostly with love for his daughter Skyler Gail McNeill born December 19, 2012. He loved God, his family and his friends.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 4:00PM Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. The family will greet friends with a walk-through visitation from 3:00PM to 4:00PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Survivors include his father, Danny McNeill and wife, Anita of Winston-Salem, NC; mother, Sonja Rose Anderson and husband, Eddie of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; daughter, Skyler Gail McNeill; four sisters, Hannah Wilson (Jeff), Shannon Born (Peter), Stephanie Jones (Justin), and Kaitlin Slater; and extended family and friends too numerous to start naming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cody’s name to the Brain Injury Rehab Program, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC. 27157.