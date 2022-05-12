McNeil

Dennis Lee McNeil passed away at his home on May 12, 2022 from a brain tumor at the age of 65. He was born June 12,1956 to the late Ralph Dale McNeil and Coila Foster McNeil in Wilkesboro, NC.

Dennis was one of the kindest people you will ever meet, and he always saw the best in people. One of his frequent quotes was “There is so much good in the worst of us and so much bad in the best of us”. The world would be a better place if we all were a bit more like Dennis. He was happiest being with his family, skiing, riding bikes at Salem Lake and running or walking with his buddies. He was so proud of his children Ross and Kelly and one of his proudest dad moments was when they both received degrees from his alma mater, UNC-CH on the same day.

He worked as a State Farm agent for over 30 years until he reluctantly retired due to his health in Dec. 2021. So many people benefitted from his compassionate and knowledgeable service to them.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Katherine Houfek McNeil; son, Harrison Ross McNeil and wife, Emily of Clemmons, NC; daughter, Kelly Claire McNeil of Philadelphia, PA.; sister, Elizabeth Gail Kirkwood of Winston Salem; first wife, Nancy Smith Hoover of Winston Salem; and many friends, who will all greatly miss him.

No formal service will be conducted but friends and family are invited to celebrate Dennis’ life by coming to walk, run or ride their bike at Salem Lake, Winston Salem, NC at 5pm on June15, 2022. This will be followed by a reception from 6:00-7:00pm at the Salem Lake Marina Center for all of those who wish to gather and remember Dennis doing what he loved. His was a life well lived. May we all strive for such a life.

Memorial donations may be made to any YMCA branch that the donor chooses or The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com