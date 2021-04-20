McHone

Patricia “Patsy” Smith McHone, 72, of Kernersville passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Trellis Supportive Care.

Patsy was born in Forsyth County on May 12, 1948, a daughter of Fred Wilson Smith and Ora Staples Smith, both deceased. She was an employee of Wachovia Bank.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Jerry Fred Smith, Sr.

She is survived by her husband Ralph “Mike” McHone of the home; her sister, Barbara Jordan of Kernersville; her niece, Dana Hoots and husband Dean; her nephew, Jay Smith and wife Gail; her great nieces, Taylor, Sarah, and Maggie; her great nephew, Zack; and her great great nephew, Freddie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hos-pice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home of Eden is serving the family of Mrs. McHone.